The Trident Room Podcast - Ryan Tice, The Rise of the Arctic

Ryan Tice, The Rise of the Arctic (Episode #5)



NPS Student Mike Morris sits down and has a drink with NPS alumni and Marine Ryan Tice and discusses the rise of the arctic, the importance of naval integration, and the skill of empathy.



Ryan is a career infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps. He has served in various command and staff billets at the platoon through regiment-level and has deployed four times to the INDOPACOM and CENTCOM theaters. Ryan just graduated NPS with a Master’s of Arts in Security Studies and is headed to the United States Naval Academy as a Military Instructor. He will be teaching a course on American Government in the Political Science Department. Ryan is a father of three who enjoys family time, reading and writing, outdoor activities, and coaching sports.



