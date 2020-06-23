The Trident Room Podcast - Matthew Taranto, The Uniqueness of an NPS Ph.D.

Matthew Taranto, The Uniqueness of an NPS Ph.D. (Episode #2)



Trident Room host Joe Novak sits down and has a drink with Matthew Taranto and discusses what makes the NPS Ph.D. program unique, Aerospace in the Air Force, and the gift of education.



Matthew T. Taranto is a U.S. Air Force Senior Biomedical Science Corps Officer and is currently an in-residence Modeling and Simulation/Human Systems Integration Ph.D. student at the United States Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. He was last assigned to Air University at Maxwell AFB as an Air Command and Staff College student earning a graduate degree in Military Operational Art and Science. Before that, he was assigned to the 711th Human Performance Wing as the Chief of Human Systems Integration Analysis Division and as Technical Advisor to the Human Systems Integration Directorate, 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. He was responsible for directing and advising Human Systems Integration execution across the Air Force Medical Service and in U.S. Air Force acquisition programs while directly overseeing tactical Human Systems Integration implementation for high-visibility programs. Matt was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force in 2003 after graduating from Northern Arizona University. He has held various assignments spanning five Air Force Commands and numerous Physiology missions, including serving as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Weapons School Aerospace and Operational Physiologist. He has served on much high visibility aviation Safety Investigation Boards that have directly impacted the safety of flight across the U.S. Air Force. Lt Col Taranto is an Aerospace Medical Association Board Certified Senior Aerospace Physiologist, a Defense Acquisition University Certified Acquisition Level II Science/Technology Management and Engineering Professional, and a distinguished graduate of the United States Naval Postgraduate School.



