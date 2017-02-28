170228-N-NX690-128 MOBILE, Ala. (Feb. 28, 2017) Sonar Technician Surface 1st Class Brandon Lewis gives a tour aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Mitcsher (DDG 57) as part of Mobile Navy Week in Mobile, Alabama. Navy Week programs serve as the Navy's principal outreach effort in areas of the country without a significant Navy presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua M. Tolbert/Released)

