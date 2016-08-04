170302-N-UE100-041

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2017) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) take the Navy-wide E-6 advancement exam in the ship's wardroom. The ship and its amphibious ready group are deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2016 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170302-N-UE100-041 [Image 1 of 364], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.