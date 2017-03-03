170304-N-WF272-231 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Seaman Courtney Lucarell, from Youngstown, Ohio, directs landing craft air cushion (LCAC) 9, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, upon its arrival at White Beach Naval Facility from amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 02:10
|Photo ID:
|3210182
|VIRIN:
|170304-N-WF272-231
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|928.21 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives to Okinawa, Japan [Image 1 of 542], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
