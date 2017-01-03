170301-N-PL946-046 CRETE, Greece (March 1, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class David Brownlee, embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), paints a wall during a community relations project at the Chania Daily Center Orphanage. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Spencer Fling/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 01:25
|Photo ID:
|3209567
|VIRIN:
|170209-N-JU894-002
|Resolution:
|1920x1282
|Size:
|405.13 KB
|Location:
|USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
