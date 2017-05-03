USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Conducts Marine Onload

170305-N-XT039-217 OKINAWA, Japan (March 5, 2017) Marines, assigned to combat cargo aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), transfer supplies in the upper vehicle deck during an onload of 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) supplies and equipment. Bonhomme Richard and 31st MEU are scheduled for a routine patrol in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, operating together as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

