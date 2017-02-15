Lance Cpl. Joshua Kauffman reviews discrepancy forms before sending the complaint forward. The lab became an “X” calibration lab meaning they are expanded and have more capabilities that are normally reserved for larger depots. Kauffman is an issue and receiving clerk in the Calibration lab at Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron-26. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Melodie Snarr)
This work, Worst to first, MALS-26 calibration lab improves readiness [Image 1 of 542], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
