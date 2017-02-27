9th IAD conduct combined arms maneuver against ISIS

An Iraqi army sniper from 9th Iraqi Army Division scans the horizon at Al Asthana Ridge, Feb. 27, 2017. The 9th IAD is partnered with U.S. Army 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, to enable their Iraqi security forces partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Timothy Irish)

