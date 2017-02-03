170302-N-GD109-058 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 2, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) steams in the South China Sea while conducting operations with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Released)

