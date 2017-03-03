U.S. Marines with 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a pass and review during a change of command ceremony, Camp Pendleton, Calif., Mar. 03, 2017. Col. Kenneth Kassner relinquishes command of 5th Marine Regiment to Col. George Schreffler. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Danny Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 01:22 Photo ID: 3209537 VIRIN: 170303-M-MR595-0362 Resolution: 4830x2717 Size: 5.38 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Command Ceremony for 5th Marine Regiment [Image 1 of 362], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.