U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chandler P. Seagraves, commanding officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, jumps over an obstacle during a quarterly Commander’s Cup competition, Stone Bay Range Complex, Camp Lejeune, Feb. 23, 2017. The Commander’s Cup is held quarterly to build comradery and unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Judith L. Harter)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 02:10
|Photo ID:
|3210176
|VIRIN:
|170223-M-HX898-056
|Resolution:
|4140x2760
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Headquarters and Support Battalion Commander's Cup [Image 1 of 542], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
