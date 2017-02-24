JBAB Change of Command and Mays Retirement

The change of command ceremony for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. was held Feb. 24, 2017 at the Bolling Club. During the ceremony, Navy Capt. Clyde F. Mays, Jr. was relieved by Capt. Jose L. Rodriguez. The retirement portion of the ceremony honored Mays’ 34 years of active duty service with a reading of “Old Glory,” accompanied by an American Flag demonstration featuring service members from both the Air Force and the Navy. Mays served eight years with the Air Force prior to his Navy commissioning in 1992.

