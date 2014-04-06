(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    06.04.2014

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 6, 2017) Mark Gucherau, an electronic technician aboard the Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship USNS Henson (T-AGS 63) explains the ship’s Naval Oceanographic Office Glider system to Rear Adm. Richard A. Correll, commander, Submarine Group 7. Henson is visiting Yokosuka for a port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian G. Reynolds/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2014
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 01:26
    Photo ID: 3209576
    VIRIN: 170306-N-ED185-013
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 838.17 KB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170306-N-ED185-013 [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

