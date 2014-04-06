170306-N-ED185-013
FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 6, 2017) Mark Gucherau, an electronic technician aboard the Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship USNS Henson (T-AGS 63) explains the ship’s Naval Oceanographic Office Glider system to Rear Adm. Richard A. Correll, commander, Submarine Group 7. Henson is visiting Yokosuka for a port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian G. Reynolds/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 01:26
|Photo ID:
|3209576
|VIRIN:
|170306-N-ED185-013
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|838.17 KB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170306-N-ED185-013 [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT