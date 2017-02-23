A U.S. Marine with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, does a college boy roll over an obstacle during a quarterly Commander’s Cup competition, Stone Bay Range Complex, Camp Lejeune, Feb. 23, 2017. The Commander’s Cup is held quarterly to build comradery and unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Judith L. Harter)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headquarters and Support Battalion Commander's Cup [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.