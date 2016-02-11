170220-N-RZ218-0332 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Abbraham Ruiz, assigned to Commander Task Group (CTG) 56.1, and members from the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), use a Seabotix remotely operated vehicle during exercise Khunjar Haad 22. Khunjar Haad is an annual, multilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Navy of Oman, French Marine Nationale and Royal Navy designed to develop the necessary skills to address threats to freedom of navigation and international commerce. CTG 56.1 conducts mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, salvage-diving and force protection operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Paul Kotara II/NOT RELEASED)

