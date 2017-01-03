A U.S. Marine with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 speaks with partner nations during the closing ceremony of Platinum Eagle 17.1 aboard Smardan Training Area, Romania, March 1, 2017. Platinum Eagle was a multi-national training event to increase interoperability through combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

Platinum Eagle 17.1: Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 542], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.