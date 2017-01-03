War College Tours America

SAN DIEGO (March 1, 2017) Commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) Capt. Joseph Olson speaks to students of the United States Army War College during a scheduled tour. The visit gave approximately 40 Army officers from various nations as well as ten United States officers the chance to familiarize themselves with the ship and Navy’s mission. America is an aviation centric amphibious assault ship that supports Marine aviation requirements, from small-scale contingency operations of an expeditionary strike group, to forcible entry missions in major theaters of war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Hafer/Released)

