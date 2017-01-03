170302-N-JI086-107 - NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 2, 2017) Ship's Serviceman 3rd Class Samantha Rivera verifies the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) received supplies as the ship sits pierside at Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 2, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

