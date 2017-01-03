170301-N-PL946-064 CRETE, Greece (March 1, 2017) Sailors from the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group pose for a group photo after completing a community relations project at the Chania Daily Center Orphanage. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Spencer Fling/Released)

