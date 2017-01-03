Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 02:07 Photo ID: 3210146 VIRIN: 170209-N-JU894-002 Resolution: 1920x1282 Size: 396.66 KB Location: USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, GR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. [Image 1 of 542], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.