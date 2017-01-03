170301-N-WP746-012

170302-N-WP746-012

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 2, 2017) - Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Kirk reads a children’s book to students at Jenkins Elementary School during Read Across America day. Abraham Lincoln Sailors were out at several Newport News, Va., elementary schools celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday and spreading the joy of reading. Abraham Lincoln is in the final stages of a four-year Refueling and Complex Overhaul and will be delivered back to the fleet in early 2017. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Logico/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017