Pvt. Eddy F. Marte Franco, Platoon 1012, Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship March 2, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Marte, from Bronx, N.Y., originally from Dominican Republic, is scheduled to graduate March 3, 2017. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 02:09 Photo ID: 3210164 VIRIN: 170301-M-MF691-004 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 4.78 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Company – Naturalization Ceremony – March 2, 2017 [Image 1 of 542], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.