Pvt. Eddy F. Marte Franco, Platoon 1012, Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship March 2, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Marte, from Bronx, N.Y., originally from Dominican Republic, is scheduled to graduate March 3, 2017. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 02:09
|Photo ID:
|3210164
|VIRIN:
|170301-M-MF691-004
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Delta Company – Naturalization Ceremony – March 2, 2017 [Image 1 of 542], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT