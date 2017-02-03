Delta Motivational Run

U.S. Marines with Company D., 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, stretch before a motivational run at the parade deck on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., March 2, 2017. The Motivational Run is conducted on Family Day before the new Marines see their families again after thirteen weeks of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall/Released)

