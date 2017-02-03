USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) RAM Upload

170303-N-XK809-113 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 3, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman David Gaona, from Costa Mesa, Calif., fires an M16 rifle during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
