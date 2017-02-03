170303-N-XK809-113 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 3, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman David Gaona, from Costa Mesa, Calif., fires an M16 rifle during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 02:12 Photo ID: 3210203 VIRIN: 170303-N-XK809-113 Resolution: 3000x1995 Size: 1.1 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) RAM Upload [Image 1 of 542], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.