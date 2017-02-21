170221-N-OH262-874 ATLANTIC OCEAN (February 21, 2017)--Deck Cadet Victoria Jones, a midshipment at the United States Merchant Marine Academy, makes calculations with wind wheel from the bridge of Military Sealift Command's hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), Feb. 21. Six midshipment are currently attached to Comfort as part of their 'Sea Year' which is designed to provide cadets with practical training. (U.S. Navy photograph by Bill Mesta/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 01:21
|Photo ID:
|3209528
|VIRIN:
|170221-N-OH262-874
|Resolution:
|5101x3644
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170221-N-OH262-874 [Image 1 of 362], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT