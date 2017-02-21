170221-N-OH262-874 ATLANTIC OCEAN (February 21, 2017)--Deck Cadet Victoria Jones, a midshipment at the United States Merchant Marine Academy, makes calculations with wind wheel from the bridge of Military Sealift Command's hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), Feb. 21. Six midshipment are currently attached to Comfort as part of their 'Sea Year' which is designed to provide cadets with practical training. (U.S. Navy photograph by Bill Mesta/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 01:21 Photo ID: 3209528 VIRIN: 170221-N-OH262-874 Resolution: 5101x3644 Size: 3.76 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170221-N-OH262-874 [Image 1 of 362], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.