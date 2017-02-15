Up and away: CLB-6 Marines conduct HST

A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter stages in preparation of a Helicopter Support Team exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 15, 2017. During the exercise, the Marines prepared and lifted a 155mm Howitzer to a landing zone. Marines from Landing Support Platoon, Combat Logistics Battalion 6 participated in the training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jon Sosner)

