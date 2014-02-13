170304-N-HD638-174 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March, 4, 2017) U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, Mr. Sung Kim, left, and Secretary of National Defense, Republic of the Philippines, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Delfin Negrillo Lorenzana, observe flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Released)

