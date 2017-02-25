USS Barry Conducts Routine Patrols

170225-N-FV739-019

WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (Feb. 25, 2017) Ensign Maria R. Signore stands the conning officer watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). The ship is on patrol in the waters south of Japan supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher A. Veloicaza/Released)

