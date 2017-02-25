170225-N-FV739-019
WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (Feb. 25, 2017) Ensign Maria R. Signore stands the conning officer watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). The ship is on patrol in the waters south of Japan supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher A. Veloicaza/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 01:22
|Photo ID:
|3209534
|VIRIN:
|170225-N-FV739-019
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN
This work, USS Barry Conducts Routine Patrols [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
