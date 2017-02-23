170223-N-OH262-625

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2017) Third Assistant Engineer Sam O'Donnell pulls Engine Utility Billy Chiguina through the water during a rescue-at-sea exercise. O'Donnell and Chiguina are both surface rescue swimmers and civil service mariners assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20). Comfort's underway period was part of the 2017 Comfort Exercise (COMFEX). The exercise is a quarterly training battery designed to keep the medical personnel, support staff and civil service mariners who serve aboard the ship proficient in their duties. Comfort provides an afloat, mobile, acute surgical medical facility when called upon to the U.S. military, and hospital services to support U.S. disaster relief and humanitarian operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 02:07 Photo ID: 3210152 VIRIN: 170223-N-OH262-625 Resolution: 4405x3146 Size: 5.47 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170223-N-OH262-625 [Image 1 of 542], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.