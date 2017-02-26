170226-N-FV739-163
WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (Feb. 26, 2017) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) David Thibault, left, and Ens. Christopher Kent plot a damage control board during a damage control training team exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher A. Veloicaza/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Location:
|WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN
This work, USS Barry Conducts MultiSail 17 Operations [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
