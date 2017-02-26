Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 01:26 Photo ID: 3209570 VIRIN: 170226-N-FV739-163 Resolution: 5127x3662 Size: 1.4 MB Location: WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Barry Conducts MultiSail 17 Operations [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.