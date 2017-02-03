CommEx 1-17

Cpl. Alfredo Gonzales, a radio non-commissioned officer with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, completes radio checks during Communication Exercise 1-17 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 2, 2017. The exercise was a two-week event that gave Marines opportunities to prepare for real-world operations around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. A. J. Van Fredenberg)

