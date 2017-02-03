Cpl. Alfredo Gonzales, a radio non-commissioned officer with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, completes radio checks during Communication Exercise 1-17 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 2, 2017. The exercise was a two-week event that gave Marines opportunities to prepare for real-world operations around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. A. J. Van Fredenberg)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 02:08
|Photo ID:
|3210155
|VIRIN:
|170302-M-WY908-841
|Resolution:
|776x518
|Size:
|99.58 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CommEx 1-17 [Image 1 of 542], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT