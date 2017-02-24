Friends and family of U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Stone bow their heads in prayer during his memorial service at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2017. Stone passed away Feb. 6, 2017, having served 15 years in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Paul A. Ochoa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 01:22 Photo ID: 3209531 VIRIN: 170224-M-MZ762-0015 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.12 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SSgt. Joshua C. Stone Memorial Service Feb. 24, 2017 [Image 1 of 360], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.