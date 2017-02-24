Friends and family of U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Stone bow their heads in prayer during his memorial service at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2017. Stone passed away Feb. 6, 2017, having served 15 years in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Paul A. Ochoa)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 01:22
|Photo ID:
|3209531
|VIRIN:
|170224-M-MZ762-0015
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SSgt. Joshua C. Stone Memorial Service Feb. 24, 2017 [Image 1 of 360], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT