170301-N-N0901-001

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 1, 2017) Lt. j.g. Riley Harsh, assigned to Task Force SPARTA, conducts an early morning inspection prior to escorting ships entering the Port of Djibouti, March 1, 2017. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Staff Sgt. Cory O’Dell/Released)

