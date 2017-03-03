170303-N-VK873-106

ENGLISH CHANNEL (March 3, 2017) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Nathan Brown replaces fuel filters aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City (CG 66). The ship is operating in the English Channel as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve in order to assure allies of our shared commitment and to build interoperability toward peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kayla Cosby/Released)

