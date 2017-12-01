(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170112-N-CS953-052 [Image 1 of 404]

    170112-N-CS953-052

    01.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170112-N-CS953-052
    ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 13, 2017) Fireman Jake Lindsay uses a rake to knockdown hotspots as Machinist Mate 3rd Class Justin Stanley uses a Naval Infared Thermal Imager to find them and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Kyle Hodges uses a water to break them apart during a damage conrtol drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan 12. USS Mahan is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security operation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 01:34
    Photo ID: 3103924
    VIRIN: 170112-N-CS953-052
    Resolution: 4057x2898
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170112-N-CS953-052 [Image 1 of 404], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT