170112-N-CS953-052

ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 13, 2017) Fireman Jake Lindsay uses a rake to knockdown hotspots as Machinist Mate 3rd Class Justin Stanley uses a Naval Infared Thermal Imager to find them and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Kyle Hodges uses a water to break them apart during a damage conrtol drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan 12. USS Mahan is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security operation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford)

