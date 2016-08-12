161208-N-AW702-001

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 9, 2016) – Beth Havens (left), behavioral health consultant in Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s pregnancy Integrated Practice Unit (IPU), discusses healthy habits during pregnancy with Kissilla Sanders. Value-based care focuses on results that matter most to patients—from feeling healthy and having a sense of well-being, to being able to do daily activities and fulfill life roles at work and home. Patients can talk to their primary care manager about enrolling in an IPU. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Affairs/Released).

