170116-N-WV703-097 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (Jan. 16, 2017) Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Nicholas Lemus, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Guyben Afodagni both assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 use a mantis to maneuver an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prior to conducting ground turns aboard littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4). Currently on a rotational deployment in support of the Asia-Pacific Rebalance, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 01:33 Photo ID: 3103903 VIRIN: 170116-N-WV703-097 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 960.66 KB Location: SG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170116-N-WV703-097 [Image 1 of 404], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.