170112-N-RX668-113

NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 12, 2017) U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz discusses nuclear security and strategy and the Department of Energy's close partnership with the U.S. Navy during a visit to U.S. Naval War College in Newport, R.I. Moniz also highlighted the importance of science-based stockpile stewardship and the challenges ahead for nonproliferation and nuclear weapons policy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jess Lewis/Released)
|01.12.2017
|01.18.2017 01:30
|3103861
|NEWPORT, RI, US
