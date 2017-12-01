170112-N-RX668-113

NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 12, 2017) U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz discusses nuclear security and strategy and the Department of Energy's close partnership with the U.S. Navy during a visit to U.S. Naval War College in Newport, R.I. Moniz also highlighted the importance of science-based stockpile stewardship and the challenges ahead for nonproliferation and nuclear weapons policy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jess Lewis/Released)

