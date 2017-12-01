Approximately 3,500 Marines and sailors with 3rd Marine Division run with commanding general Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II prior to his change of command on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. The run celebrated the accomplishments of 3rd Marine Division during Simcock’s command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mandaline Hatch)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 00:01
|Photo ID:
|3102694
|VIRIN:
|170112-M-NL297-059
|Resolution:
|3592x2395
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3,500 Marines and sailors run with their CG [Image 1 of 31], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
