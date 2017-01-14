170114-N-TV230-056 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2017) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Thomas Goff uses an M14 rifle to fire a shot line to the Fleet Replenishment Oiler Henry J. Kaiser (TAO 187) during Theodore Roosevelt’s first underway replenishment since finishing its Planned Incremental Availability. Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting basic training off the coast of Southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bill M. Sanders/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 00:03 Photo ID: 3102715 VIRIN: 170114-N-TV230-056 Resolution: 6859x4578 Size: 970.25 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170114-N-TV230-056 [Image 1 of 35], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.