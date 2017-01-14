(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    01.14.2017

    170114-N-TV230-056 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2017) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Thomas Goff uses an M14 rifle to fire a shot line to the Fleet Replenishment Oiler Henry J. Kaiser (TAO 187) during Theodore Roosevelt’s first underway replenishment since finishing its Planned Incremental Availability. Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting basic training off the coast of Southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bill M. Sanders/Released)

