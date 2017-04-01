Recruits from India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice the prone position during Grass Week at Edson Range, Weapons and Field Training Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 4. During Grass Week, recruits are taught the standing, kneeling, sitting and prone shooting positions. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. India Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 24.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 00:01
|Photo ID:
|3102685
|VIRIN:
|170104-M-CF555-014
|Resolution:
|2560x3840
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, India Co. – Grass Week [Image 1 of 35], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
