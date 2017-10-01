Refueling in austere environments

Sgt. Hunter T. Krenisky assists Cpl. James N. Pravati in connecting the refueling hoses at a forward arming and refueling point at Ie Shima Island, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2016. The FARP is a temporary set up that rapidly arms and refuels aircrafts, allowing them to expedite the refueling process and to better operate in austere environments. Krenisky is a CH-53 Super Stallion crew chief with Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465, currently assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. Pravati from Plymouth, Massachusetts is a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, MAG-36, 1st MAW, III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Etheridge)

