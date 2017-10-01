(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Refueling in austere environments [Image 18 of 34]

    Refueling in austere environments

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    Sgt. Hunter T. Krenisky assists Cpl. James N. Pravati in connecting the refueling hoses at a forward arming and refueling point at Ie Shima Island, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2016. The FARP is a temporary set up that rapidly arms and refuels aircrafts, allowing them to expedite the refueling process and to better operate in austere environments. Krenisky is a CH-53 Super Stallion crew chief with Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465, currently assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. Pravati from Plymouth, Massachusetts is a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, MAG-36, 1st MAW, III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Etheridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 00:03
    Photo ID: 3102721
    VIRIN: 170110-M-QX145-011
    Resolution: 5321x3840
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling in austere environments [Image 1 of 34], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    helicopters
    Forward Arming and Refueling Point
    FARP
    fuel
    pre-flight
    UH-1Y Huey
    CH-53 Super Stallion
    Aircraft
    AH-1Z Viper
    Stingers
    Bulk Fuel
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

