170116-N-VN584-030 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2017). Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Ana Nunes paints a tie down padeye in the hangar bay aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting basic training off the coast of Southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Alex Corona/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 00:01 Photo ID: 3102688 VIRIN: 170116-N-VN584-030 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 781.97 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170116-N-VN584-030 [Image 1 of 31], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.