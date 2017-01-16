(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    01.16.2017

    170116-N-VN584-030 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2017). Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Ana Nunes paints a tie down padeye in the hangar bay aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting basic training off the coast of Southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Alex Corona/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 00:01
    VIRIN: 170116-N-VN584-030
