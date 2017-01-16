170116-N-VN584-030 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2017). Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Ana Nunes paints a tie down padeye in the hangar bay aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting basic training off the coast of Southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Alex Corona/Released)
This work, 170116-N-VN584-030 [Image 1 of 31], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
