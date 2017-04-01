(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    India Co. – Grass Week [Image 15 of 32]

    India Co. – Grass Week

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    A primary marksmanship instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion assists a recruit from India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, with his sitting position during Grass Week at Edson Range, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 4. The recruits spent one week learning about the different fundamentals of shooting. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. India Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 24.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Co. – Grass Week [Image 1 of 32], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

