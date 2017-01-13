170113-N-AZ866-040

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (Jan. 13, 2017) Hospitalman Recruit Caitlyn Rickey cuts the pants off of a training dummy to check for further injuries during a week-long tactical combat casualty care course at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 Location: CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170113-N-AZ866-040 [Image 1 of 404], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.