170113-N-AZ866-040

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (Jan. 13, 2017) Hospitalman Recruit Caitlyn Rickey cuts the pants off of a training dummy to check for further injuries during a week-long tactical combat casualty care course at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)
