YIGO, Guam (Jan. 13, 2017) Japanese Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada, center, is briefed about the U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base. The defense minister toured the base as part of an official visit to observe progress of Japanese-funded construction projects in support of the United States Marine Corps build-up in Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristina D. Rasco/Released)
Date Taken:
01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 00:03
|Photo ID:
|3102718
|VIRIN:
|170113-N-PZ223-075
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|1.08 MB
Location:
YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170113-N-PZ223-075 [Image 1 of 33], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
