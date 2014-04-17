161222-N-ED185-141

TOKYO BAY, Japan (Jan. 17, 2016) - The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) is moored at Fleet Activities Yokosuka with Mt. Fuji visible in the background. Topeka is visiting Yokosuka for a port visit. U.S. Navy port visits represent an important opportunity to promote stability and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, demonstrate commitment to regional partners and foster relationships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian G. Reynolds/Released)

