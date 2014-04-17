161222-N-ED185-141
TOKYO BAY, Japan (Jan. 17, 2016) - The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) is moored at Fleet Activities Yokosuka with Mt. Fuji visible in the background. Topeka is visiting Yokosuka for a port visit. U.S. Navy port visits represent an important opportunity to promote stability and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, demonstrate commitment to regional partners and foster relationships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian G. Reynolds/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 01:31
|Photo ID:
|3103864
|VIRIN:
|161222-N-ED185-141
|Resolution:
|6601x4715
|Size:
|904.12 KB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 161222-N-ED185-141 [Image 1 of 404], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT