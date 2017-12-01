170112-N-JH384-005



NORFOLK, Va.(Jan. 12, 2017) Airman Shabria Lowe from Cordele, Ga. cleans pad eyes inside the hangar bay of aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pierside following a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julio Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 00:02 Photo ID: 3102697 VIRIN: 170112-N-JH384-005 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.1 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment [Image 1 of 35], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.