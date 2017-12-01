USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

170112-N-JH384-005
NORFOLK, Va.(Jan. 12, 2017) Airman Shabria Lowe from Cordele, Ga. cleans pad eyes inside the hangar bay of aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pierside following a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julio Martinez)
