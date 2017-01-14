170114-N-BL637-090 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Pacific Ocean during its 2017 Western Pacific deployment. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

