    170114-N-BL637-090 [Image 20 of 32]

    170114-N-BL637-090

    01.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170114-N-BL637-090 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Pacific Ocean during its 2017 Western Pacific deployment. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 00:02
    Photo ID: 3102709
    VIRIN: 170114-N-BL637-090
    Resolution: 2000x1335
    Size: 1.38 MB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170114-N-BL637-090 [Image 1 of 32], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

